Castries student killed by police identified

The 17-year-old male who was fatally shot by police during an alleged confrontation with the lawmen on Wednesday night, May 22, has been identified as Arnold Joseph of Babonneau.

Joseph was a fifth-form student of the Entrepot Secondary School, located in Castries city.

Reports are that Joseph was scheduled to sit CSEC exams.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, about 10:30 p.m., officers attached to the Special Services Unit, whilst on mobile patrol, received information regarding a suspicious motor vehicle, at Reclamation Grounds, Castries.

The responding officers made attempts to stop a white Toyota Lancer, registration number PE3191, but to no avail. The motor vehicle in question failed to stop, venturing through one-way streets about the city, contravening traffic regulations.

During an attempt to apprehend the individuals, one individual was fatally shot, whilst a second was non-fatally injured. A third male was arrested without injury.

One nine millimeter (9mm) firearm was recovered by officers from the said individuals.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 456 3754.

