Opposition MP roasts government on DSH project

The Opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has wasted no time in assessing two documents purporting to be the Desert Star Holdings Limited (DSH) agreement with the Government of Saint Lucia, which have been circulating on social media.
SLP’s spokesman for commerce and investment Dr. Ernest Hilaire highlighted a number of discrepancies in the agreement, which he said offers little and virtually places all of the productive and investment lands in Vieux Fort in the hands of one developer.
Dr. Hilaire argued that the former SLP administration was never against, nor would be against any project that has great potential for Vieux Fort and Saint Lucia.
However, having seen large projects not materialise such as La Paradise, the Black Bay and Canelles Land Hotel Project and the Mall at Bois D’Orange and the impact on the landscape, the then government realised that it would have to be prudent in negotiating an agreement which was in the interest of Saint Lucia not only for now, but also for the future.
“We keep hearing that, why was the Labour Administration secret about the investment. The reality and practicality of it is that, why would a Government announce a project that itself was not comfortable with, as yet. We had not completed negotiations and as such we could not bring it to the public,” the former Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) chairman said.
Dr. Hilaire said the burning question that remains unanswered, is why would the United Workers Party (UWP) administration be in such haste to sign the largest investment project in the history of Saint Lucia after 6 weeks in Government?
“What was the inducement to do so without regard for consultation nor dialogue? We all saw the pictures a few days after the swearing in of the prime minister, with the investors.”
Given the scope of the project, Dr. Hilaire is of the view that there ought to have been public discussion and dialogue with residents of Vieux Fort and of the South, especially since it was recently learnt that the physical footprint of the project has been increased.
“One of the most frightening aspects the agreement is the expanse of physical space the project will occupy. It virtually places all of the productive and investment lands in Vieux Fort in the hands of one developer, one single developer. This is worsen by the fact that the project implementation period is 20-25 years which means much of the lands in Vieux Fort South will be given away with no or little space for alternative developments by other developers.”
He continued, “Think of it, nearly all the prime and commercial lands in the hands of one developer for $1 per acre for 99 years. We are talking about all of Sandy Beach, the area where the playing field is next to the airport, the area where recreational activities like Jazz and Kweyol Day take place in Vieux Fort, the stadium to be taken up and no access to the beach. The UWP government which stopped PROUD in 2006, where lands occupied by persons for extended periods can purchase the lands at a nominal value, now sees no issue in offering prime lands to a private foreign developer at $1 an acre.”
The opposition spokesman explained that lands committed to DSH further stifle any physical expansion of the town of Vieux Fort, as it will be constrained to the north by the airport, the east by DSH, to the south by the sea and westward also taken by DSH to be used for a marina, casino and hotel.
“During our negotiations, it was suggested that the Stadium was incompatible with the surrounding developments. Our response was that this was a gift to the People of Saint Lucia and since the hospital would be returning to its original site, what should be done at the expense of DSH was to renovate the stadium to ensure, that its look and design is in keeping with any development. We even suggested that we could facilitate the cost of refurbishment through a CIP enterprise investment. There was no agreement on these points and it was agreed that the stadium would stay. Now the UWP administration has gotten their way and the stadium will be gone.”
The former CIP chairman argued that the haste of the UWP administration to sign this agreement is best reflected in the requirement that government commits to stop using the landfill by the March 2017 and to decommission by December 2017, even when there has been no consultation nor any announcement on the plans for solid waste disposal especially the siting of a new landfill.
Below are very specific arguments made by Dr. Hilaire on different clauses in the purported agreement:
At a national policy level, there are other provisions which can be questioned.
1. Clauses 9.3 and 9.4 suggest that exclusive rights are given to DSH for the operation of a casino, horse racing facility, and betting facility and further, it is in perpetuity. If so, how would these concessions, if granted, impact other investors who may wish to invest in Saint Lucia in the future?
2. It is noted that the horse racing aspect will become a qualifying investment and the project given CIP status. Why this necessary if is the horse racing facility and casino are parts of a hotel development project, which currently qualifies as an investment under the CIP. Further does that mean that any investor interested in horse racing, marina and casino can apply under the CIP or is this proposed CIP Regulation exclusive for DSH, noting the above?
3. Agreement provides that the DSH will lease the land for the horse racing facility at US$1 per acre for 99 years (Clause 2.10). This is grossly unreasonable. Also given that this is the first phase, it means that DSH is limiting its risk and exposure at the expense of Saint Lucia. Where is their substantial capital injection? Where is the Foreign Direct Investment?
1. The Agreement provides (Clause 2.3) for payment of lands transferred at the completion of each parcel development. This means that DSH is paying for the land after it has been transferred to it, DSH has sold investments through citizenship, and used the monies to develop the land parcel. Only then DSH will pay for the land, IF and only IF, it decides to purchase, if not it leases at $1 per acre for 99 years, which would be the likely scenario.
2. The Supplemental Agreement (Clause 2.8) provides the Government will offset the cost of land acquisition where it falls above US$90,000 per acre. This transfers the risk of private land sales and speculation to the Government as against to the private developer.
3. Has DSH being given approval to commence marketing and selling citizenship through investment BEFORE it has DCA and CIP approval?
4. The Agreement provides that CIP applications for Desert Star will be accelerated and granted with five (5) weeks, yes 5 Weeks. No particular investor should be ‘pre-approved’ or receive preferential treatment as this undermines the CIP. All applications regardless of the source must follow the prescribed due diligence process to maintain the integrity of the CIP. This time period does not allow for complete due diligence and legal enforcement review, thus jeopardising our CIP programme and indeed the country and people of Saint Lucia loosing VISAs or being blacklisted
5. The Agreements state that the Gross Development Value (GDV) of the project as a US$3bn project (Clause 4.1). We need to understand what is defined as GDV as the definitions in the Agreement do not provide any information. Is this gross development cost (GDC) plus DSH’s profit? It is significant as the figure determines the citizenship allocation for the developer. Assuming the development cost is only US$1b but profit is US$2bn, it means that Saint Lucia has to provide citizenships for development cost plus US$2bn to meet profit. Further, the Agreement says that the Developer will provide 10% of GDC for each parcel development but if profit is included then the developer is merely using profit of previous parcel developments to finance the 10% of each subsequent and has not provided any equity.
6. Noting the above, what is the number of applications for citizenship that the Government agreed to allot to DSH? If the value of the development is as stated and taking the investment level of CIP at $300,000 minimum, then it means 10,000 applications. At an average family size of 4, this amounts to 40,000 new citizenships for one developer alone!
7. The Agreement provides a buy-back option to DSH (Clause 10). It is a bit unclear but very very frightening. Let me explain. The Agreement says that the land for the racing facility is to be leased (Clause 2.10). It also says that if within 24 months of signing the Agreement (that is July 2018) there are not more than 200 investors then DSH can decide to invoke the buy-out clause. This means that if a racing facility is built and the DSH invokes the buy-back option, the Government will have to reimburse the cost of that facility and do so within 90 days.
1. DSH in its absolute discretion decides whether our local contractors and/or workers have the skills that are needed for the Project. This means that any number of workers or contractors can be brought in to do work which may very well be done by locals. More so, they will not pay any work permit fees. (Clause 5.1,5.2, 5.3)
2. No employee or affiliate of DSH will pay any income tax or VAT whilst working in Saint Lucia (Clause 5.4).
3. The Agreement provides for the Escrow Account to be established outside of Saint Lucia (Clause 7.1). This limits the benefits which can be accrued by having increased liquidity in our banking system. Moreover, if there is a dispute, the money will not be within the reach of the Government of Saint Lucia and to get back the same, if it can be gotten back, would be a costly long drawn out exercise.
4. The uses of the monies in Escrow are highly questionable (Clause 7.2).It appears that nearly every aspect of the DSH project will be financed through the sale of Saint Lucian passports.
5. Given the scope of incentives and benefits given to DSH why should DSH be given $15,000 of Government fees, the people’s money, from the sale of citizenships. (Clause 8.2) DSH has now gotten every incentive that they had request ed plus a share of government fees.
6. The Agreement provides for Security of Investment (Clause 18.1) which is so broad that it virtually requires that any act or omission in formulating public policy must be done in the context of the effect on the DSH project. What DSH wants, is what the Government has to do.
7. The Supplemental Agreement (Clause 3) provides incentives which are beyond what has ever been given locally.
8. The Agreement does not address the conditions under which the obligations of the Government of Saint Lucia can be rescinded or revoked. DSH has a buy-back option, what do we have if DSH is not performing satisfactorily? How are we going to ensure that the patrimony of our country and the heritage of future generations is protected?
Four responses to the Prime Minister’s interview last night.
1. No confidentiality clause – that is simply not true. Clause 19 is a confidentiality clause
2. It is a Framework Agreement with details to be put in later. The simple truth is that labels are not conclusive, you can call it whatever you want at the end of the day if the contents speaks of a binding agreement it is a binding agreement. Moreso, the Agreement already requires action from Government by December 31st so when what the details and finalise gotten to be.
3. The PM claimed that the Beausejour lands and the lands in Vieux Fort are presently not creating any jobs. Then can I ask the Prime Minister how many jobs are created at Pigeon Point, then maybe he should give away Pigeon Point and how about the Pitons, maybe he should give them away to a developer at $1 per acre.
This is how low st.Lucian will stupe for money.bring all the Chinese's bring all of the ,crush what makes us unique.when we are like every other island with big building.why would I want to come to st.Lucia?
Stop the clock...Wake up..If we give up 10,000 passports that is approx. 40,000 people coming into the country..Now pay attention..Where do you think lucians are going to work..There will be no jobs...Sandy beach with no access for us ..Tear down the stadium...What you stupid..
This is a BAD deal just like all the rest ..
Wake up Government
What I convinced about is that, for us, this Vieux Fort project is right up there IN IMPACT, as the Palm Island, Dubai UAE - Megastructure Development. GOOGLE that to see what I am talking about.
The environmental impact assessments, even if done or properly, may never be able to reflect this project's lasting impact on Saint Lucia, either economically or socially.
If, and only if, it goes ahead as planned, once completed, it potentially will transform Saint Lucia into another playground of the rich and famous.
St lucians please let's not go yellow or red, we have an investor that about to invest in the country and we they fighting about politics. If the investment is good for the country why not support it, has the piton gone anywhere? I remember when jalousie was about to be built many people made alot of noise about the project, they was selling the piton up to today the pitons have not gone anywhere. Yea the project is good give a chance, its like a Disney world coming to St Lucia. There will be many people investing in the project. I believe it's good for the country.
We and our children's children will live to regret that CIP programme. We will be overrun by foreigners who will destroy our patrimony and the integrity of our passports. That DSH project is designed simply to gat St Lucia passports and nothing else. This project will be another fraud.
Nothing is wrong with CIP. Don't you realize CIP is not involved as yet. The gov't has been signing all the contracts. He did say earlier that the laws of CIP has to be amended. Why? because he will be breaking the law.
Anonymous you pretend to speak for the people in the south but we know you are color blind and you are not speaking for us... Be objective.
The SLP has raised some serious concerns that is why we have an opposition. Sad to say I listened yesterday to the PM and he has not answered the concerns.
Politricians thank God we have a lot of thinking St Lucians SLP and UWP. When something is wrong we say it is wrong.
If the information presented in the story is accurate, we should be worried. Every low level investor knows it is smart to diversify investments. If this deal goes through and it flops, where do we stand? I get very uncomfortable when vast areas of our country are given away/sold to foreigners. This will change life in St. Lucia and I'm not sure it will be for the better. The entire deal is not bad, but it should be looked into again. We are giving a lot up front for some potential future gain.
Sometimes I just can't believe Lucians and they foolishness!
Our future generations could potentially loose the land of they birth.
And you'll talking party politics.
Don't you'll realise the Politicians are using this against you'll because they know your intelligence is lacking that they can potentially sign deals giving away your lands and rights whilst argue amongst yourselves about Red and Yellow....
We in Vieux Fort has suffered to much under these SLP. There is nothing going for us for the pass 19 years. We had hope with the re-development of the hewanorra airport but again Kenny and the SLP deprived us of it because of politics, because it was UWP's idea. This land has been there during the 19 years and yes it was productive and good for investor then, What did you all SLP did for us. I believe you SLPs are taking the people from the south as nothing. You know why? because you do nothing for us and we keep on voting for you all. Now you Hiliare wants to deprive us? Have anyone imaging what would have happened if that massive international project was for Castries or Gros Islet? The people, other that the SLP hacks, would ask them to keep quiet. Vieux Fortians are for the project. No one will prevent this from happening. I believe it is been used as a political tool by these SLPs who are shown to be Visionless and have us hopeless. We in Vieux Fort are standing with the government.
The only reason it was not approved by the SLP was because Kenny was working with another investor for the same location and not even his cabinet knew about it. Being so concern about our land, honestly tell the nation that you were against the La Paradise development, Grynberg, the selling of the New York Building. They all had more genuine concerns.
Just remember, we in Vieux Fort will not support you on this one. Period.
Over to your thumbs down HACKERS. It will not make a difference.
I will repeat what I had said previously. All those involved in the legislation of, or endorsement of CIP will, if they live long enough, regret it. Their kids and nation at large will despise them for it. Mark my words. CIP is the worst that can happen to us since slavery. These fools have sold us out, due to their lack of vision and greed for money. Those foreigners will only look after their own interest, sign agreements that are in their interest and don't give a damn, if we are left in the cold.
Chewps every time i read that article i getting vex. What the hell is government thinking?? How is this a good deal?? We lose on every front!
The government has too much power, there is no way the UWP should have been able to sign this without putting it to the public first. Please go back to the drawing board
b>The political deceit here is real. It is palpable. It is pervasive. You can cut it with a knife.
What is vividly being burnished here in this missive by the behaviour emanating from an honoured political CIP midwife, is that the CIP is a highly-flawed document. And this my friends bears repetition.
It was badly conceived, devised, and hurriedly executed.
As such, it opens virtual highways --- not just doors --- to the blatant abuse and exploitation of this country and its very vulnerable native-born citizenry. It enshrines through SLP legislation, their acceptance of the second-class citizenship of born and bred Saint Lucians.
The word short-sighted does not even come close to describing the SLP's incompetence and shallow-thinking created realities revealed by their endemic myopia. Take for example the statement which went something like this. Give me your vote and I will make heathcare our No. ! priority.
None of them at the helm of the SLP knew nor understood the ramifications of what indeed they were signing! Seemingly, it today still remains way above their ken. Way beyond their tether!
With this missive, one actor wrote his epitaph. The other wrote his chagrin. Evidently peeving, the latter is pulling on your heart strings that in this, a pathetic display of gross self-commiseration, the writer was not basking in the glory perhaps, of being a signatory to that massive land deal.
Read some of these comments makes me sad for our nation.
Most people didnt even read the critique to see how DSH robbing them and thier children blind. They just start to argue about who is in what party.
The man gave a very well thought out critique, does his party determine his intelligence? ??
Woyld you have been able to produce a similarly informed opinion? Obviously not! Cant even stay on damn topic.
Legit: you must google marcus cicero and read his brilliant quote on "a nation being able to survive its fools" to understand truly what has been presented to you by the perpetrator of CIP aka Ernest Hilaire. Him and those within his party knew full well that CIP was a means of fast money.
They did not care about your future, your children's or mine and my kids, they only cared about themselves. He and his ilk are now realising slowly but surely that this convenient bobol is leading us to a precipice, so in your view he gave a good critique.
It is to simply hide his dirt. He is the architect and author of CIP. You must understand that before you are fooled. Cicero said it well, "the traitor appears not as a traitor." So you are taken in by his criticisms without being able to see him for what he is. Don't be fooled dear. Ernest Hilaire would have signed that agreement three times before Tuesday with no conscience or compunction because it would have meant some moolah. Do you recall Mr. Juffalli now deceased? The nation has to lay the blame for this fiasco where it belongs. With the SLP. Now this should not be an excuse for UWP to continue selling us out.
What does CIP have to do with the fact that PM Chastenet signed the agreement? ? With the OECS being becoming more and more harmonized, you could use the CIP program in Antigua and still be given the same benefits as if u went through saint lucia because you are now an oecs citizen.
You say Hilaire "would have" signed the agreement, well he didn't, in fact he offered a critical analysis which provides a valid reason why he didnt accept. You are not in his head how can you say what he would have done. Be less subjective and focus on the facts.
The FACTS show hilaire providing a critical analysis. The FACTS show that DSH gets too much for too little!
The FACTS show that we may lose our stadium.
The FACTS show that VF loses access to 700 acres of land for 99 years.
The FACTS show that the buy back option is highway robbery! This is a private investment why should we shoulder so much risk even after offering so much incentive!
The FACTS show that DSH employees don't pay VAT or other taxes! Classic definition of tax haven behavior very odd seeing as the PM just signed an agreement with the OECD on the exchange of information. EVERYONE should pay thier taxes! Especially if they have our passports.
The FACTS show that this agreement give DSH clear legal leeway to not employ a single lucian contractor if they dont see it fit!
I could quote your words right back at you and argue that you are the one who has been fooled sir. Look at the FACTS not your personal FEELINGS on the issue.
You seem to have some difficulty in understanding the English language.
The word roast is used in many news article. And here is it's meaning:
informal
criticize or reprimand severely.
"if you waste his time he'll roast you"
I feel sorry for some of you illiterates who comment on serious issues by offering pure crap. Red and Yellow fools. You guys need prayers.
Is not prayers they need it's EDUCATING!
This guy only sees yellow. Did you even try reading the article above. It's not about laba or UWP. It's all about our kids future. You do not sign something that would affect our lives for a very long time without doing due deligence to validate what you are getting the country into...it was only a few weeks... what's the hurry to sign. Especially something of such magnitude. You must either be from the north or living in a cocoon in some other country. We should have had lots of communication with the affected people of the south prior to making decisions that would change the whole fabric of how we live presently.
Let me give jack his jacket.
I remember the LPM cautioning the SLP government to ensure that there was a land policy in place before it hastily moved towards CIP. They ignored what the LPM had to say although I sincerely believe that the intention of the LPM was to protect the people of Saint Luica from these kinds of dangerous and mindless investments.
Now, Ernest is all over the place trying to argue for the same same damn thing which he could have averted when his government was in power. Had they insisted on a establishing a land policy to protect the people of St Lucia which I did find agreement with the LPM then, today Ernest and the SLP would have had the credibility to speak out on this matter.
This isn't to say that the actions of the party ( UWP) which i voted for in the last elections is right. They have in my view sold out the country to foreigners. What upsets me also is the bullshit and blame game that goes on once the party in opposition gets in power and the party in government is kicked out of office. All of a sudden lots of freaking self righteous individuals can find fault with the same policy they ignored while collecting a big fat cheque working for the government of St Lucia.
Choops this makes me so freaking sick!!!!
Those rich foreigners will set up shop on this island, go into real estate, buy all the available piece of land and house for sale, causing prices to rise, and thus putting the poor locals out on the streets in the long term. Their newly bought citizenship will afford them equal rights with the locals. As time goes on, the longer the more glaring, the locals will come to realize that their birth rights have been sold (lands gone, fenced and out of reach to them ). By this time it's already too late to make a recovery. This is no different from being sold into slavery. Some of us may not live long to realize this but trust me, it's inevitable. The land is our only natural resource. There will be an initial construction boom and minimal domestic employment in it's trail. The money collected will be either spent or unaccounted for and lands forever gone.
"Dr. Hilaire said the burning question that remain unanswered, is why would the United Workers Party (UWP) administration be in such haste to sign the largest investment project in the history of Saint Lucia after 6 weeks in Government?"
Answer: Because it is good and VFortians has nothing and is looking forward to it. The reasons SLP gave for not accepting this project is nonsense. Initially it was the mangrove now it is the cost of the lease. As stated from a previous comment the lease should have been $0.00 with conditions.
The comparison to La Paradise, Blackbay and Canelles Project and the Bois D'Orange mall is silly coming from such individual with high accolades. The La Paradise should not have happened because of the damage it did to wildlife and the environment. Kenny listened to no one and proceeded. However, La Paradise and the Blackbay project did not materialize only because of the 2008 global economic situation. As a documented educated individual are you implying that you should not go into such agreement because the global economy can collapsed even if there is no signs of it happening? This land has been under utilized. In what way is this land or the VFort land productive and and for investment? You did not explain. Isn't this investment? What is your party's vision for this land if you have one.
Isn't it true that Dr Kenny Anthony had a secret agreement with another investor for 1000 acres of land in that same area, which included private lands and the stadium and other cabinet members was not aware of it?
it was really hilaire who open us to such a catastrophe in the first place with CIP! his own greed! now if this is the case, it is utter madness to even go ahead with that project on such a scale.That deal must be UNDONE RIGHT NOW. The chinese want st lucian lands for effing 100 years! we are not into recolonisation china. go spread your hidden ambitions elsewhere. The chinese are very good at the art of deception and as such, the less learned among us must be aware of that. why would any investor want to lease land for 99 years? does the chinese think we are stupid? allen chastanet better be extremely careful with the wooing done by the Chinese. soon they will ask to take over the airport too and the whole of viuexfort. They wanted an island off Jamaica too, but being smarter than us, the Jamaicans said no way! my!my! Hilaire's antics have not stopped poisoning this country even after the SLP left office! now the UWP must fix this and dont go along with the Chinese demands!
The Chinese are not the only ones involved. If you go to DSH website you will see other major shareholders. These shareholders are major equine(horse) enthusiasts from countries like Ireland(top country for breeding race horses) and France. The Sheik of Dubai is also looking at this project very closely. Everyone needs to understand the level of investors that are involved. All equine enthusiasts from the East and Europe have been looking for a hub to quarantine and train their horses before going to the USA to participate in large international races. This is also a reason the queen who is heavily involved in horse racing has endorsed it. We need to be excited, positive and glad that they have chosen St.Lucia. This is what St. Lucia needs if we are going to shoot for high end visitors. The horse racing fraternity consist of some of the richest people in the world. Let's support people and instead of fighting it down completely, suggest ways that we can make the project more fruitful for St. Lucians.
Good comment however I would say this, the project from the outside looks like a fantastic investment for St Lucia.
But regardless of that no Government of party should sell out our lands and rights purely because on paper it looks a meaningful investment.
Yes, you are correct they are other investors however the investor with the highest percentage always runs tings.
So, if they Chinese have a 51% stake in this investment and all the other individual investors make up the remaining 49%.
The Chinese run tings as the MAJORITY shareholder.
Major shareholder: someone with a lot of shares.
Majority shareholder: the one who runs tings the 51% guy, is control
DSH am sure is a multiholding company comprising all those the person above has listed. but am not sure what part of that company is investing in st lucia. is it only the chinese subsidiary? and if it is, then under no circumstances can this land be leased for 99 years whoever the people are. and furthermore, chastanet probably have very little right to do that to the vieux fort lands. much of that land was already leased to the Americans for 100 years or more a long time ago under some beanfield arrangement. has that agreement run out? we have little people doing big people business and that includes CIP which was badly conceived and was designed as quick money for the pockets of those involved. st lucia was the last thing on their mind. dem volaires. now we in problem.
you could see you guys above are foolish. A developer ready to take all your land from you guys and your future children for $1.oo an acre. but you thinking about the slp party. My god.. Put politics aside and think about your children
You definitely have it wrong. Hilaire said "SLP Government" and not SLP Party. He was differenciating between the two governments. No matter what, you will try to find a way to blame SLP rather than admitting the truth. Now who is more party bias?
Are you saying we should not have developers? Where are they taking the land. Shouldn't we create employment? What did you say when Kenny and the SLP wanted to take prime farming lands in Union to build a football ground? Tell me, how will it benefit the future children? It did not benefit me after 60 years. We still have lots of land in VFort.
Hilaire doing the trunp finger....
I sometimes wonder if the commenters on this site read and understand what they have read. In response to a well thought out critique of the agreement that will impact future generations, the only comment offered is about "Party". Look beyond your toes readers. Take the time to read and understand and analyze what is being said. The points raised are valid and I would hope that the Prime Minister take the time to address each one of them. Don't just say they are not true, prove it to the citizenry.
Hilaire out staged Phillip.
tell us instead how much Jufali monies was recieved? and who recieved it? what project it financed?
Concentrate on the here and now and not on petty politics it's more relevant to your livelihood and survival. How will this deal impact you and St Lucians? Stop thinking red and yellow
@Anonymous
After what you have read you still side lining the issues raised to speak of jufali. Which government do you know of that dont accept donor fundings to use as they please and eventually repay the donor in some form or manner?
Remember we purchased a building then hired persons to check it out to see if it was worth the purchase. Do you think that was a wise thing to do?
If you are concerned as you appear to be encourage the government to be more explicit on the terms and conditions of such a project.
25 years before last phase.
Is a good thing that is long cause I did not want to read it. However, this caught my eye:
"the productive and investment lands in Vieux Fort"?
From 1997 Dr Kenny Anthony has been the MP for VFort. 15 years of him being MP he was PM also. All he gave us was a garbage dump and a stadium ( with a track which was not Olympic standard) which became a mess during his time. Wasn't it productive and investment land then? If no, why wasn't it. Why didn't he utilize accordingly? With reference to the cost of leasing at $1.00. I know of people the SLP government has leased land to at that same price or cheaper (land near coconut bay- beanfield and also the sandy-beach land) and to date no development has taken place there. I understood the lease at sandy beach was sold to someone else. In my opinion and for the development of VFort which was neglected by our MP, the cost of the lease should have been $0.00 for such big project, (which will benifit the people of VFort and it environs) with a condition that the project be completed at a certain time.
Mr. Hiliare we got nothing under your administration during the period they governed. Please and I emphasize. please, do not deprive the south especially VFortians, for political reasons. You know it is bye bye SLP in VFort when this project commence. The land goes nowhere.
I have 1 question for chas, why locals cah get land to rent/lease for $1 US, you know how much we have to pay to get a piece of land in our own country? If you cannot see that because your eyes yellow then I am truly sorry for st lucia
Are you an investor? Will you employ hundreds of St Lucia? Why, Red Eye, should any Government lease land for anyone to build their home? You should be smarter than that. Anyway, if you are from Foresterre you will get to purchase land at a reasonable price from Mr. Chastanet administration
Development is the best thing for any cause. What are the circumstances? Is it because im giving you food i should slave you till you drop?
and the people and govt of st lucia should care at all what the slp says. nobody cares what you complain about slp. the uwp is getting things done. not planning in secrecy never to let the public know like the slp. it sure was nice and quiet for a few weeks without the crying and complaining slp.
Well get ready. Its going to be a long hot summer with this fiasco. Grynberg Rochamel Dyher building Blackbay lands Le Paradie will all look like peanuts by the time DSH done