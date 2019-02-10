Castries South East representative wins first ever Mr. Independence crown

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 8 Shares

(SNO) — Castries South East represented Jamieson Edward was crowned Mr. Independence 2019 on Saturday night at the National Cultural Center, Barnard Hill, Castries.

Deshawn Agustin from Vieux Fort was first runner-up and Treasure Actille from Castries North was second runner-up.

The first ever Mr. Independence Youth Development Pageant forms part of the calendar of events as the island celebrates its 40th anniversary of independence.

The pageant was held under the theme “Embracing Diversity, the Key to Unity”.

Organizers say it was intended to deepen the understanding and consciousness of young men on the need to make informed decisions that will positively impact their lives.

In attendance at the event were: Chair of Independence Committee and President of the Senate Jeannine Giraudy-McIntyre; Minister in the Ministry of Tourism, Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries with responsibility for Culture and Creative Industries, Senator Fortuna Belrose, and Raquel Duboulay-Chastanet, wife of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.