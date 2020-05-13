Castries shooting among 68 ambulance responses logged by Saint Lucia Fire Service

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online/press release) — A shooting at Arundel Hill, Castries is among 68 ambulance responses that the Saint Lucia Fire Service recorded from May 8 to May 11, 2020, according to a news release.

Of the 68 responses, 50 were from the north and 18 were from the south, the release stated.

Meanwhile, the Arundell Hill shooting victim, identified as Dennis Regis, 46, is reportedly in stable condition after sustaining two gunshot wounds to his upper body whilst in his house.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service said in a release that the Castries Fire Station responded to a call relating to a shooting at Arundel Hill, Castries at about 9:05 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

The responding officers found a male individual lying on his side on the ground, alert and oriented.

The patient reported that he was allegedly shot. An examination revealed that he sustained two penetrating wounds to his upper left arm and two lacerations to the left side of his face.

Emergency personnel treated his wounds and subsequently transported him to the Owen King European Union Hospital for further medical treatment.

It is unclear, to date, if the suspect, who is reportedly known to the victim, has been apprehended.

