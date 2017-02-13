Castries resident is 100 not out

Another resident of Castries East has made it to the 100 mark.
Yesterday, the Charles, Phillip, Jolie, Recai, Francois, and Jean families joined with the community of Batson Rene Avenue in Entrepot, Castries, to celebrate with Anne-Marie Agnes Mapp (better known as Gee).
Recounting fond memories of the centenarian, both Alison Jean and Jacinta Francois Recai, believes that her stress-free life with no husband and no children, combined with her frequent use of blue soap and home-made coconut oil in everything, may have contributed to her longevity.
With an ever pleasant smile on her face, the centenarian joined the gathering in singing her favourite song, “Trust and Obey” as they ended the celebrations.
(17)(1)