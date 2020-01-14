Don't Miss
Castries redevelopment progresses

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
January 14, 2020

(GIS) – The Government of Saint Lucia is currently in the process of reconstructing the Castries market.

With upgrades at the provisions market being recently completed, His Worship, Mayor Peterson Francis, said construction has now moved to the Container Box Park which will contain pubs, cafés, cosmetic shops and dining outlets. The second phase of the redevelopment project will see the completion of duty free boutiques as well as a viewing tower.

Mayor Francis said the redevelopment of the market will contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the country.

“There really is no place go in Castries at night, so we’re are expecting to create someplace where people could dine out and be entertained. Within the plan is to offer a range of locally produced goods as well. We do not want a situation where you have a t-shirt printed in Miami or New York, that is being sold in Saint Lucia.”

One of the objectives of the redevelopment plan, Mayor Francis explained, is to create an authentic Saint Lucian brand.

