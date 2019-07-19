Castries murder victim “never got himself in trouble” — relative

Share This On:

Saint Lucia’s latest homicide victim, Curtis Christopher, who was gunned down in the Bois Patat/Morne Du Don area of Castries Thursday morning always kept to himself and was not known to be in trouble with anyone, a relative told St. Lucia News Online.

The relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the 34-year-old man’s killing was puzzling.

“That kid never got himself in trouble,” the relative said. “The youths these days are colder than my days.”

“But he was truly a humble, hardworking guy — my personal account of him growing up there,” the relative added.

According to relatives, Christopher was attacked after he left home to buy bread for his grandmother, something he did almost every day around 6 a.m.

The relative said Christopher was shot in a gap that leads to Bois Patat and Morne Du Don, adding that he died on the spot “based on the accounts I received”.

“This is a guy who kept to himself, went to work and never did any block movements. He kept away from what the other kids were doing, you know what I mean,” the relative said.

Christopher worked at a restaurant in the city of Castries, according to relatives.

“He was an irie youth brethren. That’s why it is so shocking,” the relative added.

Residents told St. Lucia News Online that they heard at least five gunshots and Christopher’s body was reportedly found shortly after.

Christopher is the second shooting victim this week.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police reported that a 45-year-old man identified as Earl Emmanuel was shot in a house in Pavee, Castries. He sustained gunshot wounds to his buttocks and abdomen and later succumbed to his injuries.

Emmanuel had recently returned to Saint Lucia after living in Martinique for a number of years, according to reports.

