Castries mayor says vendors must accept change to improve their business

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Office of the Mayor and Castries Constituency Council (CCC) are appalled at the actions of a few sidewalk city vendors who continue to defy relocation plans for the Castries Market Redevelopment Programme.
The CCC wishes to inform the general public that although these individuals are not full-time registered vendors, every effort has been made by the Office of the Mayor to provide them with stipends and relocation support.
These vendors have rejected the support and insist on vending along pedestrian sidewalks with improper storage, potable water and other amenities important for the sale and handling of food items.
Castries Mayor Peterson D. Francis has encouraged the defiant vendors to rise to the occasion and welcome the change which will ultimately improve their business and standard of living.
no wonder yall selling by the road yall so ignorant. once you see people trying to make something better there always have a set of ignorant ones that want to do what they want. i passed by the place they were relocated to and honestly it looks so nice and refrehsing it looks like a real market the differnt colors of fruit and stuff
I am so disappointed with my people, haven't you people heard that cleanliness is next to godliness.
My people don't like changes they love the dark ages.
We can all see that some of the vendors are making a fool of themselves on camera.
You fools are being use by politicians who speak at the corner of their mouth saying that we love St. Lucia.
If you people love that island so much then stop trying to stop progress I don't care which side you are on we should put Lucia first and not our EGOS.
And the mayor is here to stay.
Yes. Hey must accept it. These animals won't know what's good for them. I suggest having a fire truck pull up and blast them off the sidewalk with hoses.
We have TRULY become animals. Imagine we can suggest treating our people with such cruilty. My Oh My