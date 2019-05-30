Castries mayor says vendors must accept change to improve their business

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Office of the Mayor and Castries Constituency Council (CCC) are appalled at the actions of a few sidewalk city vendors who continue to defy relocation plans for the Castries Market Redevelopment Programme.

The CCC wishes to inform the general public that although these individuals are not full-time registered vendors, every effort has been made by the Office of the Mayor to provide them with stipends and relocation support.

These vendors have rejected the support and insist on vending along pedestrian sidewalks with improper storage, potable water and other amenities important for the sale and handling of food items.

Castries Mayor Peterson D. Francis has encouraged the defiant vendors to rise to the occasion and welcome the change which will ultimately improve their business and standard of living.

