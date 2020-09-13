Castries mayor concerned about student loitering

By CCC

(PRESS RELEASE) — Mayor of Castries, His Worship Peterson D. Francis, hopes that the new normal will deter the longstanding practice of loitering in the city of Castries.

Mayor Francis made the comments as schools on the island opened their doors after an over five-month period of disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to the current situation the Castries Mayor observed that loitering has always been an issue. He stated that all we can do is wait and hope that common sense and good judgement on the part of students prevail.

“Based on what I have seen, I wish to commend and congratulate the Ministry of Education for a job well done. I believe they have exceeded expectations by meeting the required protocols and working hard to ensure the successful reopening of schools.

This evidently demonstrates that the Ministry of Education had a systematic plan which was executed to the surprise of many. What is critical at this stage is ensuring that they maintain it.”

In addition, Mayor Francis said sensitizing students must be at the forefront of the agenda in order that they adopt and adjust to the new normal.

“Students must recognize that they should be part of that success mantra, and how best they can contribute to it by not loitering in the city after school is dismissed.”

