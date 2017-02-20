Castries mayor calls for patriotism ahead of Independence celebrations

PRESS RELEASE – “Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country. Ask what you can do for yourself as well.
It is both sad and ironic that in a time of steady and fervent patriotism we seem to care so little for our nation and the City of Castries”.
The pronouncement by His Lordship Mayor Peterson D. Francis comes after an alleged robbery on a cruise ship visitor over the weekend.
“We really need to reflect deeply and with purpose. Our 38th Anniversary of Independence is about all of us notwithstanding our party colours and differences in religious belief. It is about all of us demonstrating a sense of patriotic attachment to our national flag. Let me remind you that, a demonstration of patriotic attachment to our national symbol is not limited to flying our national flag at our homes, on our vehicles or in our business places, it is indeed much more profound than that”, said Mayor Francis.
“We cannot expect City Police Officers to be in every nook and cranny of Castries and as a result we require partnership with members of the public in curbing those incidents. The alleged robbery could have been stopped by anyone. I can assure you that someone saw what was taking place. The corrective measure to this situation starts with us. It starts with a sense of pride in country. A sense of patriotism.”
Mayor Francis also noted that nationalism necessitates St. Lucians joining hands and committing themselves to pursuing a singular national goal. He described this year’s Independence theme, “I am Saint Lucia” as ‘appropriate.’
“Our theme for this year’s celebrations could not have been more appropriate, strengthening our commitment to nation building. We should now pledge to assist City Police Officers with their mandate. It will require a change in our collective consciousness as a people. Get active and do something now. Be authentically patriotic,” he adds.
Fix the Castries traffic lights, Your Highness.
His Lordship Mayor Peterson D. Francis, Ha Ha Ha what a name. Well Mr. Francis, I wonder whether you have any work to do. It seems as though your office has been sending out more press releases than the office of the Prime Minister. I suppose you have to show that you are doing something for a name like that, yes man.
Good words Mr Mayer, am not sure if our society is on the side of the police or lawlessness, example when a homicide happens I hear no one saying that we must stand up and demand peace in our country, but In the case of an unfortunate police shooting am seeing a whole community speaking about justice and talking about rights and demonstration, we need to stand up for all sorts of lawlessness st.lucians stop being hypocrites , I believe that's one reason for all this lawlessness, cause society is quiet once it don't affect them, don't forget crime affects all of us, keep up the good work mayor, God bless you and God saint Lucia.
He is kind of new. But I wish the electorate would put patriotism to good use in terms of tangible contributions to the whole country, ahead of the selection of Compton-like "broomsticks" that can not bring anything useful to the table. For example, we are stuck with moronic politicians steeped in the idea that the only thing that we can do with agricultural land is to devote all of it to---wait for it!---subsistence-type farming.
This is the output of retarded thinking, with no basic idea of the productivity of land, from the perspective of land use. You see, such thinking goes a long way, beyond just simply mouthing such empty platform silliness like, you are running "to help the people".
This country is in grave danger of not being able to sustain its population growth with a decent living standard. Watch the chaos and mayhem on the streets, and in the several ghettos of poverty and crime that have developed. Yet, the most that the younger would-be political candidates can offer is the utter piffle and arrant nonsense of "running to help the people".
No exposure or involvement in anything but some basic community development activities.
If such statements above were not palpable displays of empty rhetoric, and pathetic utter silliness, in the face of mounting national problems, it would be risible. But risible, it is not.