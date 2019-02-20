Castries market re-development first phase takes shape following consultations

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — – The Castries Constituency Council on Monday enjoyed a pleasant and positive consultative meeting with vendors of the provisions market.

The consultation was not the first with the vendors, and focused on the first phase of the Market Redevelopment Project which would result in the relocation of the provisions market vendors to facilitate the extension and construction of a covered vending area.

The covered vending area will not only provide shelter to the provisions vendors but will also improve the overall presentation, aesthetics and the quality of vending in the provisions market.

The meeting with the vendors was chaired by Communications Manager, Jason Hullingseed, who spoke fully to the plans and vision of the Market Redevelopment Project.

Also in attendance and addressing the concerns of the provisions market vendors were His Worship, Mayor Peterson D. Francis, CEO Mr. Wilfred Pierre, and Chief Architect in the Ministry of Physical Planning, Mr. Augustin Poyotte.

Meetings were held with the Saint Lucia Air and Seaports Authority (SLASPA) and Holiday Taxi as part of the consultation.

Members of the public and vendors will be updated regularly on the plans for the market redevelopment project.