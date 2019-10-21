Castries man injured in Marisule motorcycle accident

Share This On:

A man from Castries is nursing injuries sustained in a road accident in Marisule, Gros Islet early Monday morning (Oct. 21), an emergency official said.

Details about the incident are sketchy, however, the official told St. Lucia News Online that the accident involved a motorcycle and identified the injured man as 25-year-old Lanrick Sealy.

The official said Sealy was transported by Gros Islet fire personnel to Victoria Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The accident occurred at about 1:43 a.m.

No further details were available.

