Castries LUCELEC / BOSL Youth League moves into the semi finals stages

(PRESS RELEASE) – After a two week break the 2018 Castries LUCELEC BOSL Youth League resumes on the weekend at the SAB playing facility with semi-final matches in the U11, U13 and U15 age divisions.

On Saturday from 10:00 am the U11 semi finals will feature VSADC Pinehill U11 versus Flow Lancers FC. The winner of this match will face Valley Soccer Club who have already secured a place in the U11 finals.

Following this, the first U15 semi-finals involving FC Pioneers and Flow Lancers FC will kick off at 11:00 am. In the second semi finals VSADC Lucozade U15 will play Valley Soccer Club.

The final match on a Saturday in a full slate for the Castries Football Council will see the recommencement of the Castries Super League (CSL) when VSADC play Valley Soccer Club. This match is a dead rubber as both teams were mathematically eliminated from contention in the previous round of matches. Next Saturday November 11th will also feature a CSL match; VSADC U21 versus NYAH FC.

The action on Sunday morning will also commence from 10:00 am and will see both VSADC Pinehill U13 teams attempt to make it an all VSADC affair in the finals. In the first semi finals VSADC Pinehill Dolphins will play FC Pioneers while the other semi finals will include VSADC Pinehill Sharks versus Valley Soccer Club.

Also, on Sunday the 17&Under age division will complete the round robin format. In the first match of a double header from 11:30 am Valley Soccer Club will look to keep the pressure of group leaders VSADC when they face Flow Lancers FC. In the second match VSADC Lucozade simply has to avoid defeat versus FC Pioneers in order to secure the top qualifying spot heading into the semi-finals.

Parents, football fans and the general public are all invited to support the young footballers on the weekend.