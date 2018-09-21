Castries LUCELEC BOSL Youth League continues this weekend

(PRESS RELEASE) – Round three in the Castries LUCELEC BOSL Youth League kicks off this Saturday with matches in all four age divisions at the SAB playing facility.

The U11s will get the ball rolling at 9:30 am when VSADC Pinehill U11 takes on Valley Soccer Club. VSADC Pinehill U11 will be looking to rebound after a loss in the first game of the league.

There will also be U13 action on Saturday morning with both VSADC Pinehill U13 teams in action. The first U13 match will feature VSADC Sharks versus FC Pioneers and this will be followed by VSADC Dolphins taking on tournament favorites Flow Lancers FC.

On Saturday in U15 action Valley Soccer Club will be looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat when they take on Flow Lancers FC. In the other match VSADC Lucozade U15 will attempt to maintain their one hundred percent record thus far when they play FC Pioneers.

The matches will conclude on Sunday with a 17&under double header. Coming off an impressive win in the first round of matches Valley Soccer Club will look to maintain its place at the top of the table when they play FC Pioneers who could only muster a draw in their opening match. The second match will include VSADC Lucozade versus Flow Lancers FC; two teams looking for their first points in the league.

Parents, football lovers and the general public are all invited to support the young footballers.