Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Today, the Castries Lions continued their observance of World Sight Day 2019 when they visited the Charles Gachet R.C. Combined School.

The team was accompanied by Optometrist Dr. Percil, and Yasmin Housen, a blind young lady.

Dr. Percil discussed the care of the eyes and the importance of healthy eating – incorporating the green leafy vegetables in their meals. Yasmin shared her experience living as a totally blind individual.

The session was very interactive. One student was moved to tears after hearing of Yasmin’s experience. The message coming out of the session — take care of the eyes, eat healthy, and if you see someone who is blind assist them.

At the end of the session, one student delivered the vote of thanks and presented the Lions with a certificate of appreciation.

Our thanks to Dr. Percil, Yasmin and the principal, staff and students of the school for making this a very interesting session.

The Castries Lions Club meets on the first Thursday of each month at Lions’ Den, San Souci, and Castries at 7 p.m. If you are service-minded and want to give back to the community, do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected] We are on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind, visually impaired, and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.

( 0 ) ( 0 )