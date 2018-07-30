Castries Lions Club supports Kiddicrew summer program

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On July 26, 2018, the Castries Lions Club presented a cheque to the Kiddicrew producer Mrs. June Frederick at her Castries office, in support of the group’s summer programme beginning in August.

The contribution will go towards the purchasing of storybooks, as the kids will be following “The Creepy Creepy Tour” with Peanut.

Mrs. Frederick said the kids will be doing exciting things but at the same time learning about our folk tales in terms of what their customs, practices and beliefs were.

Ms. Dawn French, the author of The Creepy Creepy Tour, explained that her kids’ books tell the story of the character Peanut- a young girl growing up in Saint Lucia and learning about life as she explores her world. In the book, Peanut is a 15-year-old teen and she gets to go on a creepy creepy tour.

According to Lion Nial Beaton, Marketing and Communication Chairman, the Castries Lions Club is delighted to collaborate with Kiddicrew at a time when lions have taken up the challenge of promoting reading worldwide.

Our organization Reading Action Program, launched in 2012, is a 10-year Lions’ commitment to focus on strengthening global literacy. The program calls for Lions to organize service projects and that underscore the importance of reading.

Castries Lions Club, has heard the call to action, and has been doing our part through our Early Readers’ Club – the objective of which is to help foster support for the love for reading with children ranging between the ages 3years to 9 years old in story time, while increasing early literacy skills. The Early Readers’ Club is in collaboration with the Central Library and the Early Childhood Development Unit of the Ministry of Education, held on the first and third Saturday at the Central Library.

