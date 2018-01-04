Castries Lions and Leos end the first half of lionistic year in service

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Castries Lions and Leos continue to be of service to community and ended the first half of the lionistic year making a difference in our Community.

November 24

November 24 herald the first in a collaborative efforts when the Castries Lions joined with other Lions clubs and service clubs in Saint Lucia to launch the grand fund raising raffle “$$$$$ Raffle to Rebuild Dominica”. Look out for the Lions Leos, Rotarians, Rotaract, Interact, Kiwanians Circle K – members of all three service clubs and their junior clubs and purchase your ticket/tickets now. The raffle will be drawn on March 31, 2018.

December 02

The Lions joined the National Community Foundation at their Fund Raising Dinner held under the patronage of Her Excellency the Governor General, Dame Pearlette Louisy. The Lions assisted at the door, ushering the guest, and serving. This was a new experience for the Lions but one that was well executed.

December 03

Lions joined the Saint Lucia Cerebral Palsy Association in observing the International Day for Persons with Disabilities. This year the theme for the observance is “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all”. The treat was their annual Christmas Party for this vulnerable group of children. A presentation of pampers and milk was made to the Association to assist those less fortunate parents. The Lions also assisted in serving the Sunday lunch to the participants.

December 10

The members of the Leo Club of Castries joined with the Castries Lions in their annual Christmas Treat to the underprivileged. This year the treat was held at the La Croix Maingot Combined School.

The over 120 children were treated with lots to eat and drinks with music from the in house DJ. The highlight of the party this year was the Bouncing Castle, Trampoline and face painting. The children were thankful for the treats and were amazed at the fact that in addition to the eats, drinks and games they each also received a gift from our Lion Santa.

Our thanks to the Principal and teachers for allowing us to treat the students. To the many Corporate Sponsors, Lions, and Leos who made this, the event that it was.

December 16

The Early Readers Club marked the end of the first semester. This was done with a presentation by our local writer of Children Stories, Dawn French, who spent time reading her stories to the kids. One of the stories was written specifically for the day. The interactive session saw the students reading and expressing their feelings about the Club.

Each child was presented with a certificate of attendance and a toy. The programme will continue in February with January being used as the month for review of material and re-training of facilitators.

Leo Club Annual Christmas Lunch

Following the Early Readers Club lions and Leos joined at the Ave Maria Girls Primary for the Leo Club Annual Christmas lunch. The lunch which was prepared by the Leos was partly sponsored by Massy Stores, First National Bank Sports Club the Castries Lions and the Leos. This year the Leos in addition to feeding the destitute around the city also served lunch to the residents of Corner Stone half way House.

December 17

As is customary on the third Sunday of every month a Team of lions prepared and served a hot meal to the residents of the Mother Theresa Home for the Elderly. In keeping with the Christmas season, shoebox gifts were presented to each of the residents.

December 25

Lions, Leos, Family and friends gathered at the RC Boys School in the city center for the Annual Christmas lunch to the destitute. This activity has been undertaken by the club for the past thirty years, and each year lions are invited to share a part of their Christmas lunch with the less fortunate.

Another team also served Christmas lunch to the residents of the St Lucy’s Home for the destitute. Each year we are joined by family and friends who prepare the donations and assist in serving. This year our bounty was so full that in addition to serving the lunch we were able to donate food to the residents of St Lucy’s Home and Corner Stone half way house.

We wish to express our gratitude to the many lions, their families and friends who not only contributed but also took time to be with us on that day.

The Castries Lions and Leos look forward to continuing to make a difference in our Society as we look to completing our 50th anniversary of service to Community.

The second half has commenced busy for us with our Leo President Brennan Ernest traveling to Barbados on January 6 for the return leg of the Lions Youth Exchange with the Lions of Bridgetown; the District Governor Lion Sherwin, Greenidge, MJF visiting Saint Lucia to Audit the clubs from January 17 – 19; and our Region Meeting to be held in Grenada from January 24. We hope to close the year with the annual Convention from May 9 to the 13 in Antigua, land of many beaches.