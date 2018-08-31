Castries East to host 10th Annual Math Quiz

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Parliamentary Representative for Castries East, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, will host the 10th Castries East Annual Math Quiz & Honouring Ceremony on Saturday 1st September, 2018 at the Entrepot Human Resource Centre at 3PM.

The Math Quiz will feature three representatives from each of the primary schools within the Castries East Constituency, namely; Marchand Combined, Ti Rocher Combined and the Bocage Combined Schools.

The activity is part of the efforts by the Parliamentary Representative to encourage scholarship and foster a culture of reward for hard work as a value in the community.

Parliamentary Representative Hon. Philip J. Pierre will deliver an address to participants. The key note address will be delivered by renowned musical artist Mr. Ronald “Boo” Hinkson. He will speak on this year’s theme “Failure to Win Today … Does not equate to Failure for Life”.

The contestants will receive impressive prizes. The first place winner of the math quiz will receive a laptop and the first place trophy. The second and third places in the Maths Quiz, will win monetary prizes, commensurate with their placings and a trophy each. All of the nine participating students will receive a back to school back-pack as a token of appreciation for their participation.

Last year’s top place winner was a former student of the Ti Rocher Combined School, Mr. Naheim Philip.

The event is being held in two parts with the second component being the Honouring Ceremony. This is where the top scorers of this year’s common entrance exams, from each of the mentioned schools, will be honoured and rewarded for their academic achievement. They will each receive a tablet and a back to school backpack.

Three of the nine contestants, (one per school) will appear on Straight Up on Radio 100 with host Mr. Claudius Francis on Friday, August 31, 2018. The students will be accompanied by the competition’s Quiz Master, Mr. Sylvester Phillip, former Principal of the Marchand Combined School and General Coordinator, Ms. Cindy Charlemagne.

This year’s competition promises to be truly captivating.