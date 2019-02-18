Castries Constituency Council under fire

Share This On:

(SNO) — The Castries Constituency Council (CCC) is coming under fire by unions representing its workers for what appears to be ways it deals with industrial matters.

Last week Monday, February 11, workers staged a protest over plans by the CCC to introduce new working arrangements for them.

In a letter to the Mayor of Castries, Peterson D. Francis, Gregory Inglis, senior shop steward of Water & Sewerage Company Incorporated (WASCO Inc), said workers are deeply concerned with what he describes as the “old time attitude being displayed by the CCC in its dealing with industrial relations matters and workers”.

“We have been monitoring and investigating developments at the Council and have discovered that workers are continuing to discharge their responsibilities without their medical checks,” he wrote. “Uniforms and protective necessities are not being issued in a timely manner. Cemetery attendants on many occasions have to leave the cemetery late, without the required facilities to clean up themselves.”

According to Inglis, working conditions could be better if changes are made.

“We are therefore calling on your Council to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Legislation or face the wrath of the workers,” he wrote in the letter. “WASCO employees’ stand in full solidarity with the Council workers and will do all within our reach to reverse this dangerous development.”

The National Workers Union (NWU), the bargaining representative for all non-established and daily paid workers employed with the CCC, also has it share of concerns, saying that workers believe they are not being treated fairly.

In a letter to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, the NWU said when Wilfred Pierre was appointed chief executive officer of the Council, it “saw such a decision as helping the Council enrich its capacity to engage the NWU and assist in resolving industrial relations matters in keeping with his background and knowledge”.

“It would appear that the gentleman is being stifled,” Tyrone G. Maynard, president general of the NWU, said in the letter. “Sir, to date, we are witnessing a constant and loud cry from workers who are firm in their belief that they are not being properly treated by the Council.”

He is now calling for a meeting between the workers, Chastanet, Labour Minister Stephenson King and Minister for Local Government Lennard Montoute to discuss the matter.

“The date, time and venue could be mutually arranged,” Maynard said.