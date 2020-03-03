Castries Constituency Council remains committed to settling all outstanding union matters

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Castries Constituency Council is very satisfied with the guidance received in resolving grievances related to recent industrial action by some workers.

We are pleased that the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) and the National Workers Union (NWU) were able to settle issues during a conciliatory meeting on Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Labour Department.

In that regard, we at the Castries Constituency Council have recognized our shortcoming in the matter and accept full responsibility.

We have decided to reinstate the position that was the source of contention and revert to the appropriate method and procedures of the Labour Law.

However, we wish to highlight our disappointment at the manner in which industrial action was taken.

We being part of the Essential Services Act would appreciate if the same procedure was followed according to the Essential Services Act by formally notifying Council’s management of any decision to strike and respectfully providing a reason as Council was never informed.

In addition, we would wish that the same chastisement leveled at Council would be given to the National Workers Union (NWU) as they operated illegally and contradicted the very law books they are quoting from.

We will continue discussions with the objective of resolving all other outstanding domestic matters.

The Castries Constituency Council wishes to express gratitude to the Labour Department and the NWU for their time, understanding and cooperation in resolving the matter.

