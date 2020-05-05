Castries Constituency Council (CCC) operations

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The National Workers Union (NWU) wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation to you and your Ministry for your swift intervention and action in having the decision to lay off dozens of employees of the CCC for three (3) months shelved.

Permit me nonetheless to reiterate the position conveyed by Cdes Tyrone G. Maynard NWU President General, Solace Myers NWU Deputy President General, Timothy Alfred NWU Shop Steward, Mac Stephen Aubertin CSA Assistant General Secretary and the undersigned at our meeting on Thursday April 30, 2020. We are not opposed to the Government of Saint Lucia providing a subvention to the CCC or any statutory body for that matter. However, the Government of Saint Lucia must ensure that going forward, a suitable representative from the Ministry of Finance is assigned to the Finance unit of the CCC to ensure that subventions are managed and accounted for prudently in the interest of good governance. This we believe should start immediately.

Minister, we cannot ignore the fact that most recently the CCC was the subject of an investigation during which all sorts of allegations were leveled at the CCC. At this stage, all must be done to ensure that such a reputable organization of Government is not brought down in disrepute.

We remain willing to cooperate with your Ministry for the best interest of all.

