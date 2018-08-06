Castries Constituency Council appoints a new CEO

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Castries Constituency Council has appointed Mr. Wilfred Pierre as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Pierre who holds a MBA, MSC in Management, and a BSC in Economics joins the organization with a wealth of experience, coming from the public service where he once served as Director of Special Initiatives and National Authorizing Officer within the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Pierre also served as the Deputy Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Agriculture and as General Secretary of the CSA.

The new CEO will assist with the general administration of the Castries Constituency Council under the direction of Mayor Peterson D. Francis. Among his responsibilities are enhancing and delivering Council’s strategic plans.

Mr. Pierre will also build on the existing institutional framework and complement the management of the organization, conceptualize new profitable opportunities, assist in driving revenue, along with an intensified focus on improving the productivity of the Council.

Mayor of Castries, His worship Peterson D. Francis welcomes the new CEO remarking, “Mr. Pierre shares our vision for the future of the Castries Constituency Council, and serving recently in the capacity of Initiatives Director, he has a proven track record. His experience will certainly add incomparable value to the already transparent and robust organization”.

In his response, Mr. Wilfred Pierre expressed his commitment, stating that he is up for the challenge ahead. “I am humbled yet grateful for the opportunity and eager to advance the institution at all altitudes with a number of unique ideas. I am looking forward to working with the many stakeholders, employees, business owners and investors who are enthusiastic and dedicated to the longstanding development of the City of Castries.”

Mr. Pierre will be based at the Offices of the Mayor and Castries Constituency Council on Peynier Street in Castries.