Castries Comprehensive alumni against relocation of school: ‘We fight for our school’

(PRESS RELEASE) — The CCSS Alumni invites ALL present and past students to an urgent meeting to be held on Saturday, 10th November 2018 at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School Auditorium.
The aim of the meeting is to discuss the planned moved by the government of relocating the school. We can’t allow our legacy to go up in flames. We are soliciting your support by showing up and be counted. Legal practitioners would be in attendance for guidance.
Look to this Day. We shall not be moved.#ccssforlife
Once you'll can put in the 13 million for repairs then fine, But until then shut the fork up selfish brats.
So we are going to deprive future generations of a modern Educational experience because some people want to feel nostalgia when they pass by once a decade. Where were you 'll when the buildings were getting students ill? These are badly built.
Out with the old, in with the new, Socialists like to get in the way of progress and playing on people's feelings to do so.
St Lucia has to tear down old infrastructure (with no planning or zoning) to rebuild new. Stop Spreading ignorance.
I support this cause even our schools are now for sale?