Castries Comprehensive alumni against relocation of school: ‘We fight for our school’

(PRESS RELEASE) — The CCSS Alumni invites ALL present and past students to an urgent meeting to be held on Saturday, 10th November 2018 at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School Auditorium.

The aim of the meeting is to discuss the planned moved by the government of relocating the school. We can’t allow our legacy to go up in flames. We are soliciting your support by showing up and be counted. Legal practitioners would be in attendance for guidance.

Look to this Day. We shall not be moved.#ccssforlife