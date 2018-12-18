Castries Central MP takes aim at crime

Share This On:
(SNO) — Member of Parliament for Castries Central, Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, is taking aim at crime and is confident that when root causes of the problem, such as unemployment and poverty, is tackled it can be reduced.
She has started an agriculture program in her constituency where young people can rent a small portion of land to grow crops for sale.
The project is expected to provide jobs for the youth.
Flood-Beaubrun said not everyone will be stopped from committing crime but she thinks a dent can be made in the problem.
“It is one of the solutions,” she stated.
The project is still in the early stages and Flood-Beabrun believes there is no quick fix to the the crime problem that has been plaguing Saint Lucia in recent times.
“It is a long time that our youth have felt that they are marginalized,” she stated. “People need confidence, they need to see things happening, they need to see the result of programs and so it is not a quick fix.”
There have been 42 homicides in Saint Lucia in 2018.
