Castries business owners face $1,000 fine for blocking pathways with signs

Businesses who continue to block pedestrian pathways in the city of Castries will have to fork up some cash when the cops pass by — if they can pass.

Castries Mayor is warning businesses that they can be fined $1,000 if they are found to be blocking pedestrian traffic, which he said can be a “hazard” and inconvenience for disabled persons.

In fact, there is a law that supports the mayor’s warning. In a press release, the mayor’s office quoted the “Criminal Code, Chapter 3.01 of the revised Laws of Saint Lucia 2013 states: (Section 493)” under “Things for Sale Projecting into or Over the Footway in City or Town”.

“A person who places, hangs up, or exposes for sale in any city or town any goods, wares, merchandise, matter or thing whatsoever, so that the same project or projects into or over any footway, or beyond the line of any house, shop, or building at which the same is or are so exposed so as to obstruct or inconvenience the passage of any person over or along any footway is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $1,000,” the criminal code states.

The mayor said he understands that the signs are meant to attract customers, however, the signs cannot be placed in a position where it forces people to walk in the road and put themselves in the hazard of motor-vehicle traffic.

According to the news release, the mayor said “businesses should desist from the practice of placing signs on the sidewalks”.

“We continue to see signs placed to the center of the sidewalks hindering pedestrians. I have had complaints from persons with disabilities and concerned citizens,” the mayor said.

“I have also seen persons with disabilities and wheelchairs having difficulty trying to maneuver on the sidewalks. It is of the utmost importance that all pedestrians have full and unobstructed use of the sidewalk available to them,” he added.

