Cash reward for stolen bike

(SNO) – The owner of a motorcycle that was stolen during the passage of Tropical Storm Kirk is offering a cash reward for its return.

The Honda CRF 2012 model bike was stolen from a member of the ‘Android Motorcycle Club’ on the night of Thursday, September 27.

A source told St. Lucia News Online that the owner is “seeking assistance to spread the word” and “a cash reward for anyone who helps return it”.

The monetary figure for the reward was not disclosed.

Persons with information are asked to contact the owner at +1 (758) 714-6656‬.

The source said “we trying all different forums to see how we can get it back peacefully”.



