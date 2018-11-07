Don't Miss
Cas En Bas man arrested for firearm and ammunition after cops respond to sounds of gunshots

By SNO Staff
November 7, 2018

A Taurus pistol. Not the one mentioned in the story.

(SNO) — Saint Lucia police have removed another illegal firearm off the country’s streets.

Jermeel Pierre, 34, of Cas En Bas, Gros Islet has been charged for the illegal possession of a .45 Taurus pistol and nine live rounds of ammunition, law enforcement sources have told St. Lucia News Online.

Reports are that on Monday, Nov. 5, shortly after 3 a.m., police heard shots being fired in the town of Gros Islet and subsequently intercepted a car with Pierre as its lone occupant.

The firearm with the ammunition was discovered during a search of the vehicle.

Pierre was arrested immediately but he was formally charged on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 6.

Police in the north of the island have been credited for making a number of arrests for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition over the past months.

