CARPHA to conduct survey aimed at reducing impact of mosquito-borne diseases

By CMC
August 8, 2018
This 2006 file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. (Photo: AP)

(CMC) — The Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is to conduct a survey to determine the knowledge, attitudes and practices of Caribbean people concerning mosquito-borne diseases.

The survey, which is being funded by the European Union, will also be carried out in several Caribbean countries.

A government statement issued here said that the findings will guide the development of programmes and interventions to reduce the impact of mosquito-borne diseases.

The first survey, which begins on Thursday in Barbados, is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The statement said that data collectors, wearing identification badges, will be visiting communities to ask a series of questions, and using their phones and mobile devices to fill out the questionnaires. Interviewees will remain anonymous and all information collected will be confidential.

