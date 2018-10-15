CARPHA/CRS and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States/Pharmaceutical Procurement Service form partnership

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States/Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (OECS/PPS) is announcing a new partnership with the Caribbean Public Health Agency/ Caribbean Regulatory System (CARPHA/CRS) that will require all anti-retroviral (ARVs) medicines to receive approval by the CRS in order to participate in the upcoming OECS/PPS ARV tender in June of 2019.

The CRS is a regional regulatory mechanism, endorsed by Ministers of Health from CARICOM states, that is implemented in technical collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO). The CRS seeks to increase the number of quality products on the CARICOM market through reliance on a select group of reference authorities for medicines approvals, including the US Food and Drug Administration and WHO Prequalification Program.

The OECS/PPS partnership with CRS will ensure that regulatory assurance can be provided to these vital and essential medicines, and that it can be done in a sustainable way that leverages the knowledge and expertise of local institutions. Suppliers will be invited to submit applications for ARVs on the OECS/PPS formulary and in accordance with CRS requirements.