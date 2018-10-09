Carnival Band application 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) – In January of 2018, the SLCBA’s forerunning executive board issued a press release addressing the deadlines for applications to earn SLCBA membership and participate in the Parade of the bands competition.

The newly elected SLCBA Executive wishes to remind the general public and carnival community of these outlined deadlines and procedures for application.

Registration of New Carnival Bands

Now that Saint Lucia Carnival 2019 is on the horizon and existing bands are actively preparing for a greater and more spectacular year, we invite interested members of the community to prepare and submit the necessary documentation and application paperwork for their prospective Adult and Junior bands. To apply, the following documentation and procedures must hold:

Conditions of Membership

Any band applying for Ordinary or Associate Membership must upon application, produce evidence of the following:

i. A business name registered in St. Lucia

ii. A registered business address in St. Lucia

iii. A business stamp

iv. A band logo

Once the aforementioned details are prepared, an email containing attachments of verifiable copies with the subject line “CARNIVAL 2019 REGISTRATION” must be submitted by 31st OCTOBER, 2018 to [email protected] . A concise cover letter expressing said interest should also be penned to:

The Chairman

Saint Lucia Carnival Bands Association

Castries, St. Lucia

Registration Deadlines and Rollover Applications

With respects to the time and efforts that go into maintaining and improving the quality standards for St. Lucia Carnival, the SLCBA is adamant about early registration and organizations of the national bands. In this vain, it will uphold that registration for participation in the Carnival 2019 Pageant closes at the end of day of OCTOBER 31st, 2018. Any applications submitted thereafter, will be automatically reviewed for the Carnival 2020 Pageant, at the opening of the next carnival calendar year.