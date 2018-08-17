Carnival Awards Ceremony 2018

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(GIS) – The evening was dedicated to the recognition of the various participants.

Minister for Local Government and Culture, Senator Hon. Fortuna Belrose heralded Carnival 2018 as one of the best so far.

The Senator Highlighted a number of improvements as well as increased participation by the public. Additionally, she noted growing traction, great enthusiasm and commitment from all stakeholders.

A concerted effort was made to decentralize events, ensuring that everyone had an opportunity to participate.

The Senator emphasized the government’s commitment to the growth and development of Saint Lucia’s Carnival Product. She also urged leaders to pave the way for the youngsters.

“First of all I must commend all of you and congratulate you, all of you and I say all of you because no matter who you are and what you gave to this season you made it a resounding success and every one of you deserved to be credited for that. Whether you are a spectator or observer, a contributor, a janitor, you made your contribution. That is what it takes to make things successful in our society and so I thank you because our country could not have achieved this level of success without the input of each of you,” The Senator says.

Chief Executive Officer of the Events Company of Saint Lucia, Thomas Leonce indicated that the burst of excitement was contagious and the buzz was not limited to Saint Lucia. Leonce notes the success of the event reached regional and international heights.

According to Leonce this was evidenced by the immense interest generated and the number of flights and hotel rooms booked.

“This occasion tonight is really in appreciation of the hard work that all stakeholders have put into the carnival product whether you are a winner or a participant or sat on one committee or another. You are part of an association in charge of crafting and executing our carnival product. Tonight is an occasion to recognise and appreciate that. There is a lot of attention on Saint Lucian carnival from both internal and external sources and a lot of energies being expended as we speak in reviewing what transpired this year with a view to further improving our carnival product for the enjoyment of all,” Leonce says.

Awards were presented for various categories including Pageantry, Soca, Calypso, Panorama and Mas.