Caritas St Lucia COVID-19 response

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Archdiocese of Castries through its Social Action Agency Caritas Saint Lucia, a Catholic relief, development and social service organisation is pleased to inform that as part of its continuous support to the poor and vulnerable persons of Saint Lucia during the COVID 19 pandemic will be distributing food supplies throughout the country to assist persons and institutions who are in dire need.

The present donation is valued at over US$124,650.35 (EC$335085.37). The distribution takes place at its Caritas warehouse, located in Marisule on May 7th and 8th 2020 respectively.

Additionally hundreds of single and/or vulnerable mothers with infants will be in receipt of milk, formula, cereal and other food supplies valued at US$10,000.00 (EC$26,882.00).

Caritas will also donate some Personal Protective Equipment namely: Coveralls, exam gloves, soap and tissue to the Ministry of Health and the St. Lucia Fire Service as they continue to protect the citizenry on the frontlines. This donation is valued at US$11,016.00 (EC$29,613.21).

This is not the first time that the Catholic Church has donated items to institutions and persons on the island. To date, for over thirty years the Church has continued to donate food, sports gear, school furniture, medical supplies, machinery, farm tools, literature and a variety of other items to schools, institutions, hospitals, religious denominations etc, particularly to aid the poor.

Caritas continues to be concerned about the integral development of all persons, particularly the young and emphasizes a preferential option for the poor. It currently has its long-standing project called the Youth Emergency Action Committees (YEAC) targeting At-Risk youth in Bexon, Forestierre, La Clery Marchand and Ti Rocher, Castries in the areas of Emergency Response and Mitigation and Youth Development.

( 0 ) ( 0 )