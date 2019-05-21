CARILEC employees get wage deal

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — The Management of the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) and officials from the National Workers Union (NWU) will shortly affix their signatures to a new industrial accord.
Subsequently technical and clerical employees of the regional institution will receive an increase of $210.00 and $120.00 added to their monthly wages along with retroactive pay effective from July 2018.
Provisions also include a regime of fringe benefits inclusive of Transportation, Meal, Dinner and Breakfast Allowances as well as Overtime Pay and Acting Allowances.
The new agreement when signed will run for a period of three (3) years.
