Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

CARILEC employees get wage deal

By NWU
May 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Management of the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) and officials from the National Workers Union (NWU) will shortly affix their signatures to a new industrial accord.

Subsequently technical and clerical employees of the regional institution will receive an increase of $210.00 and $120.00 added to their monthly wages along with retroactive pay effective from July 2018.

Provisions also include a regime of fringe benefits inclusive of Transportation, Meal, Dinner and Breakfast Allowances as well as Overtime Pay and Acting Allowances.

The new agreement when signed will run for a period of three (3) years.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.