CARILEC employees get wage deal

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Management of the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) and officials from the National Workers Union (NWU) will shortly affix their signatures to a new industrial accord.

Subsequently technical and clerical employees of the regional institution will receive an increase of $210.00 and $120.00 added to their monthly wages along with retroactive pay effective from July 2018.

Provisions also include a regime of fringe benefits inclusive of Transportation, Meal, Dinner and Breakfast Allowances as well as Overtime Pay and Acting Allowances.

The new agreement when signed will run for a period of three (3) years.

