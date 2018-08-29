CARILEC conference to explore energy resilience and independence for Caribbean states

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Renewable Energy is one of the most urgent challenges of this century that the world must address. The scientific community is unanimous in telling us that if we do not rapidly switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy there is a danger that global warming will pass a tipping point beyond which uncontrollable feedback loops will lead to drastically increased temperatures.

With this in mind, the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) in partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), the Clinton Foundation, and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will host the 2018 (CAREC) Renewable Energy and Smart Grid Conference at the Hilton Downtown Miami, from the 23rd to the 27th September, 2018.

The Conference, which is being held under the theme: “Energy Resilience and Independence”, will gather dynamic researchers, thought leaders, development partners, CARILEC Renewable Energy Community (CAREC) ambassadors, policy makers, regulators, utility and energy professionals. This conference will provide delegates with a unique platform to delve deeply into renewable energy and resilience from both a global and a regional perspective.

The event will feature interactive-style workshops, networking opportunities, peer-to-peer learning and practical demonstrations of renewable energy best practice, resiliency planning, and disaster management. It will also serve as a space for women professionals to connect with each other under the CARILEC & Women in Renewable Energy Network (WIRE) Strategic Partnership.

Lawrence Jones, Vice President Director of Edison Electric Institute will be setting the tone with a dynamic keynote address on September 23rd. Regional partners and stakeholders like CARICOM will focus on Energy Knowledge Management while galvanizing support from Organisation of Caribbean Utility Regulators (OOCUR) for a fresh roundtable conversation on energy utility regulations. These entities who have a mandate in helping the Caribbean prepare for climate change preservation will join CARILEC on the platform for a more resilient Caribbean.

Other topics will feature RE Technology, Storm Hardening, Solar under Storm; the Puerto Rico Power Grid Resiliency Project; The Artics Mine Case Study in Energy Resilience; An Approach towards Smart Cities, Electric Vehicles and much more.

The CAREC 2018 Renewable Energy and Smart Grid Conference is sponsored by: ABB-Diamond Sponsor, Wärtsilä,-Platinum Sponsor, SAFT, Tantalus, and Landis +Gyr -Gold Sponsors and Media Sponsors- Utility Dive and Renewable Energy Caribbean.