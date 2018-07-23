CARILEC 2018 Engineering Conference and Exhibition

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) in partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), The Power Generation Company of Trinidad and Tobago (PowerGen) and Trinity Power will co-host the Secretariat’s annual Engineering Conference and Exhibition at the Hyatt Regency Hotel from the 22nd to 25th July, 2018 in Trinidad.

The conference is being sponsored by Wärtsila, Aggreko, Sol Petroleum, BWSC, ABB, Saft America, Mitsubishi Electric and Prysmian Group.

CARILEC is also scheduled to host a Post-Conference Training entitled “Battery Storage for Peak Demand (Part I) and Battery Storage for Frequency Regulation (Part II)” from 26th to 27th July. The training will be facilitated by Michael Vance, a Project Management Professional (PMP), NABCEP Certified PV Installation Professional and PV Technical Sales, and Master Electrician (RME) with 30 years of experience in the US, Canada, Caribbean and Africa. He has a proven track record of leadership, successfully bringing over 80MW of rooftop and ground mount solar PV projects to commercial operation, this workshop is sponsored by the CARILEC Renewable Energy Community (CAREC).

The Engineering Conference and Exhibition will feature Professor Chandrabhan Sharma of the University of the West Indies (UWI) as the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony on July 22. Sharma, who holds a BSc and PhD in Electrical Engineering and MSc in Powersystems, has authored over one hundred (100) technical papers and reports and is the Leader of the Energy Systems programme at UWI’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. He has served as a Director in several private and public sector engineering organisations, including T&TEC, PowerGen and the Iron and Steel Company of Trinidad and Tobago (ISCOTT) and is the Chairman of the Academic and Technical Services Staff Committee, as well as a Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

Sharma and other regionally recognized speakers and panelists will address this year’s Conference theme “Creating a NextGen Utility: Power Infrastructure in the Spotlight”. They will share their experience and expertise on a range of topics which include but not limited to: “Power Infrastructure: Investing in the Future”; “A Strategic Approach to Disaster Response and Recovery”; “Improving Structural Resiliency: Methods to Measure, Maintain and Improve In-Service Wood Pole Performance in Extreme Weather Events”; and “Modernizing GIS Bay Controllers and Transmission Relaying”. The Conference will emphasize leading innovation, creativity and best practice and will provide an opportunity for professionals working in the energy and electricity sector to share insights and network with the leading minds in these fields.

To register or learn more about the CARILEC 2018 Engineering Conference and Exhibition explore our website www.carilec.org, follow us on twitter https://twitter.com/carilecpower or like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/carilecpower.