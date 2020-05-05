Don't Miss

CARICOM Observer Team for Guyana elections recount arrives in Guyana

May 5, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

(from left) Ambassador Colin Granderson, CARICOM Secretariat’s Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations; Mr. Sylvester King, Deputy Supervisor of Elections of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI); and Mr. John Jarvis, Commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Observer Team for the recount of Guyana’s Regional and General Elections arrived in Guyana Friday afternoon.

The three-member Team is led by Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI), and includes Mr. John Jarvis, Commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission and Mr. Sylvester King, Deputy Supervisor of Elections of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. They were met on arrival by the CARICOM Secretariat’s Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations Ambassador Colin Granderson.

Ms. Barrow-Giles was a member of the High-Level Team that came to Guyana last March to participate in a scheduled recount which had to be aborted. The other members of that Team are unavailable for the present mission. Both Mr. Jarvis and Mr. King participated in the CARICOM Electoral Observer Mission for the Elections held on 2 March 2020.

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, in a Statement issued on Friday ahead of the arrival of the team for the recount, said:

“The Community calls on all concerned to ensure a credible and transparent recount process, in order to provide legitimacy to any government which would be sworn in as a result. This process must be completed without further delay.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Guyana News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.