CARICOM Observer Team for Guyana elections recount arrives in Guyana

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Observer Team for the recount of Guyana’s Regional and General Elections arrived in Guyana Friday afternoon.
The three-member Team is led by Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI), and includes Mr. John Jarvis, Commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission and Mr. Sylvester King, Deputy Supervisor of Elections of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. They were met on arrival by the CARICOM Secretariat’s Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations Ambassador Colin Granderson.
Ms. Barrow-Giles was a member of the High-Level Team that came to Guyana last March to participate in a scheduled recount which had to be aborted. The other members of that Team are unavailable for the present mission. Both Mr. Jarvis and Mr. King participated in the CARICOM Electoral Observer Mission for the Elections held on 2 March 2020.
CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, in a Statement issued on Friday ahead of the arrival of the team for the recount, said:
“The Community calls on all concerned to ensure a credible and transparent recount process, in order to provide legitimacy to any government which would be sworn in as a result. This process must be completed without further delay.
