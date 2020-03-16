Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

CARICOM ‘high level team’ arrives in Guyana to supervise elections recount

By CARICOM
March 15, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share7
7 Shares

The Independent High-Level Mission (from left): Ms Angela Taylor, Chief Electoral Officer, Barbados; Mr Anthony Boatswain, former Finance Minister, Grenada; Ms Francine Baron, Chair of the Team and former Attorney General and Foreign Minister, Dominica; Ms Fern Nacis-Scope, Chief Elections Officer, Trinidad and Tobago; Ms Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer, Department of Government, UWI.

(PRESS RELEASE) — A CARICOM High Level Team is now in Guyana to supervise the re-counting of ballots from the country’s 2 March 2020 Elections.

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, on Saturday announced that Guyana’s President Mr David Granger made a request for the Caribbean Community to field an Independent High-Level Team to supervise the recounting of the ballots in all Regions, and that this was agreed to by Opposition Leader Mr Bharrat Jagdeo.

“I’ve spoken directly to both the President and Leader of the Opposition and they have both committed to abide by the results of a fair and transparent recount of each and every ballot, as supervised by the CARICOM Team,” the CARICOM Chairman said.

The Independent High level team is chaired by the former Attorney-General and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominica Ms Francine Baron, and comprise former Minister of Finance of Grenada Mr Anthony Boatswain; Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government of UWI Ms Cynthia Barrow-Giles; Chief Electoral Officer of Barbados Ms Angela Taylor; and Chief Elections Officer of Trinidad and Tobago Ms Fern Narcis-Scope.

 

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share7
7 Shares

More Guyana News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.