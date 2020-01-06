Don't Miss
CARICOM, Cuba acknowledge 47 years of friendship

By Embassy of Cuba
January 6, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, recently highlighted diplomatic relations between Cuba and CARICOM, on the 47th anniversary of the establishment of those ties. The countries celebrated 47 years of diplomatic relations earlier last month (Dec. 8, 2019).

“The small nations of the Caribbean, with their sovereign and dignified policy, pioneered the opening of their arms to Cuba when the empire demanded isolation,” the Cuban President stated. From the moment independence was achieved by four Caribbean nations—Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago—those countries established diplomatic ties with Cuba. Since then, the unity and solidarity of Cuba with its neighbors have been continuously developed. That historic decision was fundamental in the fight for breaking down of the diplomatic blockade imposed by the United States with the purpose of isolating the largest island of the Antilles.

The 47th anniversary of relations between Cuba and CARICOM was celebrated in Saint Lucia, the country that holds the temporary presidency of this organization.

The Ambassador of Cuba, Alejandro Simancas, and Elma Gene Isaac, Ambassador for CARICOM and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, recalled the establishment of relations between Cuba and CARICOM, on December 8, 1972. Both officials ratified the basis of friendship, cooperation and solidarity that characterizes Cuba’s ties with Saint Lucia and with CARICOM. At the same time, they noted the significant and qualitative growth of relations and the coherence of interests and aspirations of the Caribbean people.

