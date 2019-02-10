CARICOM chairman says Montevideo Mechanism is best option to end political situation in Venezuela

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Feb 9, CMC – The Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris says the Montevideo Mechanism adopted in Uruguay earlier this week presents “the only objective mechanism” to address the complex political situation in Venezuela.

Harris, who is also the Prime Minister of St. Kitts-Nevis, led a CARICOM delegation to Uruguay for talks with Mexico and European officials, said the mechanism is the only initiative available for international actors “who want to see peace in Venezuela.

“We expect that the Montevideo Mechanism will become a landmark document in terms of moving forward. Not only will it survive in the context of what is happening in the Republic of Venezuela, but I believe it provides a platform, if you will, a framework for engagement in other disputes that would impact upon us,” Harris said.

The Montevideo Mechanism is regarded as the initiative in response to the call by the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to find a pathway to a peaceful resolution through dialogue and from a position of respect for International Law and Human Rights.

CARICOM leaders have called for a non-interventionist policy regarding Venezuela where Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó, backed by the United States and several other western countries, has declared himself the interim leader of the South American country.

But Russia, China and Cuba are among countries that are supporting President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn into office last month for a second consecutive term as head of state.

The governments of Mexico and Uruguay had called for the conference with representatives from the main countries and international organisations that hold a neutral position towards Venezuela.

According to an official statement, the Montevideo Mechanism, is “evidence of an active, proactive and conciliatory diplomacy to bring the disputing parties closer together, avoid conflict and violence, is guided by the principles of non-Intervention, legal equality of the States, peaceful solution of the controversies, respect for human rights and self-determination.”

The statement said that based on the experience of the signatory countries a four-phased process is being proposed.

These include creating conditions for direct contacts among the actors involved, in an environment of security, strategic presentation of the results of the previous phase to the counterparts, seeking to find common ground and areas of opportunity to allow the relaxation of positions and identify potential agreements and the construction and subscription of agreements based on the results of the negotiation phase, with the characteristics and timeframe, previously agreed upon.

The fourth phase, described as the “Implementation Phase,” will allow for the materialisation of the commitments assumed in the previous phase, with the international accompaniment.

It said that the Montevideo Mechanism “is a proposal to guarantee a peaceful and democratic solution that prevents an escalation of violence.

In the event that the parties decide to communicate, Mrs. Rebeca Grynspan, former Vice-President of Costa Rica and current Ibero-American Secretary General, Mr. Enrique Iglesias, Mr. Bernardo Sepúlveda, ex Foreign Ministers of Uruguay and Mexico, and a High Ranking Representative of CARICOM (to be named), all personalities of recognised international experience and moral quality, have been selected to advance this Mechanism.”

Prime Minister Harris said the next step now would be for the regional leaders to continue their dialogue on the situation “bearing in mind we were there (Uruguay) as a representative body.

“So we would want to report to the broader audience regarding the meetings that we had…and then to get further guidance and input from colleagues collectively on how we should move forward.

“We have to bear in mind that despite the initial differences among member states in the CARICOM community, we have been able to maintain solidarity in the context of clearly delineating and articulating the principles that would guide our foreign policy…of non-interference in member states, non-intervention, respect for rule of law, democracy and respect for constitutional order”.

He said CARICOM would continue its efforts to secure a peaceful solution to the crisis in the South American country adding “we do not wish for the loss of blood of anyone and in particular innocent persons in the Republic of Venezuela”