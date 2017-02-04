CARIBBEAN: WIPA and Dominica State College sign MOU

PRESS RELEASE – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) today announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Dominica State College (DSC), a post-secondary institution located in the northern part of Roseau, Dominica.
This partnership supports WIPA’s Player Development and Welfare Programme, which will enable educational opportunities to WIPA members throughout the region.
“We are happy to collaborate with The Dominica State College in an effort to create more opportunities in academia for our members.“ said Mr Wavell Hinds, President and CEO of WIPA. “WIPA has a mission to make knowledge accessible to all. This will contribute to the transformation of our members’ social and professional responsibility.”
WIPA members from the territories that constitute the Windward Islands will now have the option to further their education locally. The Dominica State College offers programmes ranging from Diplomas/Associate Degrees to Degree courses.
“The Dominica State College like every institution in the Caribbean is interested in helping Cricket Players improve their performances and outcomes in professional cricket. This College is pleased therefore to contribute towards the education and development of every player wishing to improve their knowledge and skills.” stated Dr. Donald Peters, President of the Dominica State College.
The MOU was signed by WIPA President and CEO Mr Wavell Hinds and DSC President Dr Donald Peters.