Caribbean Wellness Day 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Saint Lucia will join the rest of the region in observing Caribbean Wellness Day, celebrated annually on the second Saturday of September.

This is the 11th time that Saint Lucia will be observing Caribbean Wellness Day since its inauguration in September 2007,. This annual observance provides an opportunity to increase awareness and sensitize the public of the social and economic impact of non-communicable diseases-NCD. As part of this year’s observance, the Ministry of Health & Wellness will play its part by hosting several activities. Dr. Shana Cyr-Philbert is the NCD Focal Point.

“This year we are doing things a little bit differently and we are so happy to announce that we are actually going to start off things on the 9th of September at the Odson Pentecostal church. We are going to have a church service of course we know that mental health is no different from the rest of the health we’re focusing on the whole person. So we want people to of course get back to basics. We’re inviting all our stakeholders, Ministry of Health Personnel to the church service where we will actually put god first as we celebrate Caribbean Wellness Day. After that, on the 10th of September we are actually going to have our official launch of Caribbean Wellness Day, which will take place at Sandals Grande. That will include Ministry of Health staff but also we will be looking at all those persons, NGO’s included, business places all those people who have contributed to making NCDs their business who have actually done something so we actually going to be honoring them, we going to be giving gifts and so on at the launching and we also going to be letting people know about what other activities that we are going to be having at the official launch. ”

Ministry Officials are calling on every Man, Woman and Child to play their part by engaging in physical activities, healthy eating and the elimination of tobacco use, to reduce the risk factors associated with NCDs. The 2018 theme for Caribbean Wellness Day is “Be Healthy, Stay Healthy… It’s your Job”