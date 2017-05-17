Advertisement
BOSL
Advertisement
COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, up to 400,000 unique visitors per month. For advertising e-mail us: sluadvertising@gmail.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

CARIBBEAN: Venezuelan companies accuse Trinidad of oil spill, demanding compensation

By Jamaica Observer
May 17, 2017

2017-05-17-09_13_49-venezuelan-companies-accuse-trinidad-of-oil-spill-demanding-compensationJAMAICA OBSERVER – Sixty one non-governmental organisations (NGO) in Venezuela have blamed the state owned oil company Petrotrin for the presence of crude oil residue found on the shores of the tourist island, Margarita.

According to a local environmental group – Papa Bois Conservation – while authorities have not yet officially tested the oil found in Margarita, there are suggestions that it came from the Pointe-Pierre Refinery of the Petrotrin Company.

“These are pictures from Venezuela showing how bad it is. Reports are that beaches in Margarita and further afield have been affected and Venezuelan social media is holding Trinidad & Tobago accountable.”

Meanwhile, Venezuelan media are reporting that Venezuela’s Prosecution Office has launched an investigation.

“The Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) reported today that it is investigating the environmental damages suffered by the country’s eastern coast following the oil spill “from the Pointe-Pierre refinery of the Petrotrin company of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago “.

It says authorities have asked Petrotrin and the Ministry of energy and Energy Industries “to make reports to assess the damages and the cost of sanitation”.

Last month, Trinidad and Tobago’s Energy Minister Franklin Khan said an investigation will be launched into the circumstances surrounding an oil spill which, according to Petrotrin, resulted in an estimated 300 barrels of oil escaping from a ruptured storage tank into the seas.

(0)(0)
Share2
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 2
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    May 17, 2017 at 12:56 PM

    salay, Trinidad is to callous with their refinery maintenance

    (0)(1)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.