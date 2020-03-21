Don't Miss
NIC responds to COVID-19 outbreak in Saint Lucia *** Saint Lucia to have ‘testing capacity for COVID-19 next week’ *** ‘Full transition’ of Victoria Hospital to OKEU Hospital begins next Wednesday *** St. Lucia implements ‘partial scale down’ of all non-essential activities for 2 weeks *** Soufriere jetties to be closed tomorrow *** Don’t visit ferry terminal to pick up returning nationals from Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe *** Massy Stores St. Lucia denies shortage of products; sets purchase limits *** Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

Caribbean tourism will emerge stronger after coronavirus scourge, tourism leaders say

By CHTA
March 20, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) urged its stakeholders to take advantage of coronavirus (COVID-19) resources it has set up to contain the spread of the virus in the region and reminded the world of the Caribbean tourism sector’s proven ability to strongly bounce back from adversity.

Recalling the association’s experience in dealing with emergencies, CHTA’s CEO and Director General Frank Comito, and Patricia Affonso-Dass, president of CHTA, reported that immediately upon understanding the potential threat of COVID-19 in January, the association reached out to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to begin to put in place monitoring, education and awareness initiatives. The association also advanced and implemented measures to ensure the safety of its employees.

In a joint statement, Comito and Affonso-Dass pointed to online resources available to help the industry manage the crisis. Many of these, along with updates on travel advisories, airline and hotel cancellations, and other notices can be found at the CHTA COVID-19 Resource Center at www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com/covid-19.

They reminded that the Caribbean tourism sector has considerable experience in managing disruptions and risks: “We demonstrated this post 9-11, through SARS, Zika, hurricanes and other natural disasters over the past two decades, all while experiencing unprecedented growth.”

The organization’s leaders admitted, however, that nothing compares to what the region and the world are experiencing with the coronavirus threat, and while much of what happens is beyond individual control, through sound collective actions by companies, organizations, communities and governments, the duration and intensity of the pandemic can be managed.

“Difficult decisions which are made today will help us to recover sooner and ultimately be stronger,” they asserted.

Despite the severity of the pandemic, Comito and Affonso-Dass predicted the region will emerge and use lessons learned to make the region even more desirable: “Despite the temporary dark clouds, the sun shines in the Caribbean and will continue to do so. As we come through this, the world will need the Caribbean to help it to heal.”

To the millions of individuals with fond memories of time spent in the region, the tourism leaders noted the region will be ready to welcome them back soon: “A trip to the Caribbean, with over 30 incredible and diverse destinations, is one of the best remedies for wiping away stress and anxiety – refreshing, renewing and warming your heart and soul in the process.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.