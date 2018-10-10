Caribbean tourism stakeholders to meet in Puerto Rico next month

(CMC) – Caribbean tourism stakeholders will meet here early next month focusing on key elements to foster long-standing mutual success between cruise lines and destinations.

“We could not be prouder to announce the workshops this year because they show the industry’s commitment to doing business with our partners in the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Michele Paige, President of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

“From the ultimate decision-makers to high-level executives that determine where ships call, what sells on board and how to invest in destinations and products, the cruise industry will truly be on hand – and focused on maximizing synergies and potential opportunities with the audience,” she added.

The November 5-9 FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, is regarded as the largest and only official cruise conference and trade show in the Caribbean and is expected to be attended by 150 cruise industry decision-makers, representing 95 per cent of global ocean cruising capacity, along with high-level government representatives.

The organisers said that for the first time in the event’s 25-year history, chairmen of cruise lines and corporations participate in a separate workshop, to present both unique perspectives and an all-encompassing view of the industry.

Among those slated to attend are the chairmen of FCCA Member Lines-Micky Arison, chairman, Carnival

Corporation & plc; Richard Fain, chairman and chief executive officer, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, and Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, MSC Cruises.

The organisers said that during their “Chair Talk,” they will shine the spotlight on trends and developments driving the industry’s record success and future growth, along with how it all relates to specific topics, and can grow business.

“Overall, the event will help attendees learn about the cruise industry and how to maximize its benefits during an agenda balancing business sessions with networking, promoting and exhibiting opportunities, including the workshops along with available preset one-on-one meetings between delegates and cruise executives,” the organisers said of the five day event.

“This is a valuable opportunity for regional destinations and operators to learn how they are being affected by and can take advantage of the industry’s latest developments,” said Adam Goldstein, vice chairman, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.