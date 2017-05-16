CARIBBEAN: T&T tourism minister’s $59,000 phone bill draws attention

TRINIDAD EXPRESS – Minister of Tourism Shamfa Cudjoe incurred a cellphone bill of $59,059 over a four-day period–January 29 to February 3, 2017.

This was the claim of temporary United National Congress (UNC) Senator Christlyn Moore, who read out the bill in the Senate during debate on the mid-term budget review last night.

Moore referred to statements made by Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat about the need for everyone to “cut and contrive”. She told Rambharat that all his colleagues may not share his “lofty sentiments”.