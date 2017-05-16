CARIBBEAN: T&T tourism minister’s $59,000 phone bill draws attention

TRINIDAD EXPRESS – Minister of Tourism Shamfa Cudjoe incurred a cellphone bill of $59,059 over a four-day period–January 29 to February 3, 2017.
This was the claim of temporary United National Congress (UNC) Senator Christlyn Moore, who read out the bill in the Senate during debate on the mid-term budget review last night.
Moore referred to statements made by Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat about the need for everyone to “cut and contrive”. She told Rambharat that all his colleagues may not share his “lofty sentiments”.
(0)(3)
Any phone bill by government minister above $500 EC a month ,they should pay that bill off their salaries not tax payers .These are the type of cuts Chastanet should implement not victimization of his own citizens .
that.s two plywood houses for poor families ,taxpayers
STUPID WOMAN STOP ABUSING YOUR POWER
they should garnish her wages...you do the crime than do the time. stop abusing the system too many people hungry and can not pay their bill and for you to be so careless and carefree... make her pay everything back!!! DAMN IT!
they should just garnish her wages...if she do the crime than do the time make her pay everything back! they love to abuse their power...
This seem to me normal practice with those politicians who cannot differentiate between local cellular use and roaming. If you are all the way in the UAE your cellphone is roaming so please switch off until you get back home and don't give a lame excuse that you were not aware of it. This is 2017, you can't fool the public with that no more.
Wise up!
So don't make judgments about anyone ahead of time - before the Lord returns. For he will bring our darkest secrets to light and will reveal our private motives. Then God will give to each one whatever praise is due.
– 1 Corinthians 4: 5
If they were paying out of pocket they differentiate the difference.
I actually like Cudjoe and enjoyed her campaigning - "We Red and We Ready!"
She was totally anti-corruption and wasting then.
Maybe our politicians need training on the use of their phones when abroad? Why not implement a cap which requires reactivation to resume use. And, I think definitely rates should be revisited. There's no reason why such a high bill can be incurred in 96 hours.
Mary Issac ain't got nothing on you Mama!
That's almost $30 grand E.C. Mary's bill was $11 grand.
Mary and Shamfa
Mary Isaac learning from her it seems
Give mary a break
Reminds me of a Minister here... Tax payers money...3 days?? Dung mama!
hmmm man she was calling abroad so
Must be related to Mary Isaac. "...Everybody knows I love data..."
Lololol