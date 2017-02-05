CARIBBEAN: Syrian refugees stuck in Antigua

ANTIGUA OBSERVER – Several Syrian refugees living in Antigua & Barbuda who were anxiously waiting to resettle in the United States have to now wait indefinitely following the recent signing of the controversial executive order by US President Donald Trump.
The four refugees who were among over a dozen kept in custody here, have been anticipating their move for nearly a year after they were granted asylum by the United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation on Migration (IOM).
UNHCR local representative Michael Joseph said however, the stroke of President Trump’s pen reversed the approval as his order not only restricts immigration from seven Muslim countries, but it also suspends all refugee admission for 120 days and specifically bars all Syrian refugees indefinitely.