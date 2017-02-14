BOSL
CARIBBEAN: Suspected thief beaten to death in Guyana

By iNews Guyana
February 14, 2017

fb_img_1487120911104INEWS GUYANA – A man who allegedly snatched the bag of a lady in Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo was this afternoon caught and beaten to death.

The lady whose bag was allegedly stolen is a said to be a member of a political party.

Based on reports received, the suspected thief ran and was cornered near the debris of the house that was set alight just last year by bandits, killing Mohammed and Bibi Munir, two elderly rice farming couple.

Inews understands that the suspected thief known only as Sheriff was hog tied and severely beaten after being caught.

Sources revealed that after beating the suspected robber, persons rushed him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

