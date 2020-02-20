Caribbean School of Architecture visits

Share This On:

Pin 1 Shares

(GIS) – As part of an educational tour done every year, a contingent of 44 students from the Caribbean School of Architecture in Jamaica visited Saint Lucia to study the local architecture of the country.

The tour is a requirement for third and fourth year students in completing their Bachelor’s degrees.

Andre Baugh, Programme Director at the Caribbean School of Architecture in Jamaica noted that the students have fresh insight that can be beneficial to the country.

“What we found is that the city has a lot of potential for growth,” he said. Professor Baugh noted that as part of their assignment the students will be designing 40 different buildings in Castries including theatres, museums, and police headquarters. The contingent presented the findings of the study tour to architectural students, urban planners and local architects at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

Kurt Harris, Dean of the Division of Technical Educational Management Studies at SALCC, said: “The presence of the School of Architecture in Saint Lucia is really to help them attain their goals as it relates to the final project, and also to improve the learning experience of our students and introduce them to the potential career paths.

The presentation of findings took place on February 13, at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

( 0 ) ( 0 )