CARIBBEAN: Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Flippa Mafia found guilty of running US based drug ring

JAMAICA OBSERVER – AFTER more than two years in Federal custody, flamboyant Jamaican deejay Flippa Mafia was yesterday found guilty of first-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree money laundering, and second-degree conspiracy in Camden County Court, New Jersey. Sentencing is set for a later date.

The first-degree rap carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years, while the second degree has an incarceration period of five to 10 years.

“This verdict sends a powerful message to the suppliers who traffic narcotics into New Jersey and fuel addiction and violence in our communities; no matter where you live, we’re going to investigate you, track you down, and bring you to justice,” New Jersey Acting Attorney General John J Hoffman said after the verdict.

Flippa Mafia (given name Andrew Davis) is represented by top Philadelphia criminal attorney J Michael Farrell.

In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer, Farrell said his client was targeted due to his fame. Several efforts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

