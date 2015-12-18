CARIBBEAN: Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Flippa Mafia found guilty of running US based drug ring

JAMAICA OBSERVER – AFTER more than two years in Federal custody, flamboyant Jamaican deejay Flippa Mafia was yesterday found guilty of first-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree money laundering, and second-degree conspiracy in Camden County Court, New Jersey. Sentencing is set for a later date.
The first-degree rap carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years, while the second degree has an incarceration period of five to 10 years.
“This verdict sends a powerful message to the suppliers who traffic narcotics into New Jersey and fuel addiction and violence in our communities; no matter where you live, we’re going to investigate you, track you down, and bring you to justice,” New Jersey Acting Attorney General John J Hoffman said after the verdict.
Flippa Mafia (given name Andrew Davis) is represented by top Philadelphia criminal attorney J Michael Farrell.
In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer, Farrell said his client was targeted due to his fame. Several efforts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.
America don't play!! They WILL find you!! Be wise..
Did he sing any anti-gay songs? If he did then members of the closeted LGBT community who occupy powerful positions in the world will set him up and take him down. Remember what happened to Buju Banton?
U Jamacians are a bunch of cowards .. refuse to call an ace an ace and say the truth you really think that people would believe that rubbish... buju was set up lol oh well I guess all the crime in Jamica thats happening there too is caused by the Lgbt also ... lol The hate you have you should try looking into your self buddy
Shut up you *a*got!! Go and get a life now and stop worrying about people who are over 10,000% better than you!
SHUT YOUR DRUG SET UP MOUTH