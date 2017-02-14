BOSL
CARIBBEAN: Pastor caught raping child

By Trinidad Express
February 14, 2017

Highest-Rape-Crime-in-Ethiopia-horzTRINIDAD EXPRESS – A SAN Fernando pastor was arrested in Sangre Grande for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14 year old girl.

The 26-year old pastor, of Pleasantville, was allegedly caught in the act by police officers.

On Tuesday, residents informed police that a child dressed in school uniform was allegedly seen in a man’s vehicle on their street.

Officers responded and allegedly found the man having sex with the school girl under an almond tree at the side of the road.

The pastor was taken into custody by the Sangre Grande police, and the girl was interviewed by officers of the Child Protection Unit.

